Liverpool area non-taking part in employees on furlough amid coronavirus crisis

Liverpool have placed all-around 200 of their non-taking part in employees on furlough because of to the ‘unprecedented crisis’ introduced about by coronavirus.

The Reds turn into the fifth Leading League club to find assist from the federal government to protect their wage invoice as the Premier League continues to be suspended.

Tottenham, Newcastle, Norwich and Bournemouth are the 4 golf equipment who have presently done the identical.

AFP or licensors

Liverpool have put employees on furlough

On the other hand, the Leading League leaders have promised to top rated-up the point out-backed 80% of wages to make sure workers are not compelled into spend cuts.

A club statement said: “The club have verified all those employees will be paid 100 per cent of their salaries to make sure no member of workers is monetarily disadvantaged.

“Last month the club also confirmed that it would spend its matchday and non-matchday personnel when the Premier League is suspended.”

Additional to follow…

