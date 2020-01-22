Liverpool boss Klopp rules out transfer exits in January | Sports

Klopp underlined the importance of squad depth when Liverpool wanted to win the first championship title in 30 years and defend the Champions League crown in the second half of the season. – Reuters picture

LONDON, June 6 / PRNewswire / – Liverpool coach Juergen Klopp has rejected speculation about Xherdan Shaqiri’s move to Italy and said the club had no intention of leaving a player from its first team in the transfer window in January.

Shaqiri was limited to just 10 games for Liverpool in all competitions, and Italian media reported that AS Roma wanted to borrow the 28-year-old Swiss playmaker by the end of the season.

Klopp, however, underlined the importance of squad depth when Liverpool wanted to win the first championship title in 30 years and defend the Champions League crown in the second half of the season.

“We had most of December and January with a bank full of children. Wonderful children, but children, ”said Klopp to a press conference today.

“It’s not about Shaq or whatever, it’s about pretty much everyone. We have to keep it to sort our situation and not the situation for different clubs.”

Liverpool, currently 13 points ahead, are chasing a 14th consecutive league win when visiting the Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday.

Defender Dejan Lovren is about to return to the squad after recovering from a muscle injury in the Champions League group stage last month that he sustained when Liverpool beat Salzburg.

“Dejan has been training since the beginning of the week,” said Klopp. “So, (that’s his) first steps on the field, it’s good.”

James Milner, Naby Keita and Shaqiri remain on the sidelines with light strokes, but Klopp is confident that the trio will be back in action soon. – Reuters