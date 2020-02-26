[liverpool-can-continue-to-be-unbeaten-in-title-operate,-suggests-shearer]

Liverpool lovers display banners all through the Leading League match with Southampton at Anfield in Liverpool February one, 2020. — Action Photos pic through Reuters

MUMBAI, Feb 26 — Liverpool, who equalled the English best-flight file of 18 straight victories this week, are having a freak year and could continue to be unbeaten en route to winning the Leading League title, ex-England striker Alan Shearer reported right now.

Runaway leaders Liverpool have an outstanding 22-level lead at the prime of the desk and want 12 factors from 11 games to make positive of their 1st league crown in 30 decades.

“I know it’s the conclude of February, mathematically it has not been made the decision nonetheless but, certainly, Liverpool are heading to get it,” Shearer, the Leading League’s report scorer with 260 goals for Southampton, Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United, advised Reuters.

“In phrases of levels of competition, Liverpool have experienced a freak season. It would not surprise me at all if they went by means of the year undefeated just like Arsenal did (in 2003-04).

“Other golf equipment are in transition in phrases of Man Town, Tottenham, Chelsea. Leicester have had a outstanding, outstanding season in conditions of in which they have been.

“But I never believe it’s a detrimental on the regular of the Leading League at all. It is just Liverpool have been that good the many others have identified it hard to keep up with them.”

Trailing two-one late in the 2nd fifty percent, Liverpool rallied to defeat West Ham United three-2 in a thrilling activity on Monday to equal the record of 18 consecutive top-flight wins set by Manchester City in 2017.

Juergen Klopp’s Liverpool facet have only failed to get in one league match this period — at Manchester United in October.

Liverpool’s strength

Shearer, who was in Mumbai for the third edition of the Next Technology Cup—a grassroots progress initiative hosted by the Premier League and Reliance Foundation—feels the Merseyside club are sturdy all above the pitch.

“They have been relentless in every single posture. Even when they haven’t played specially very well in video games (they have) just identified a way to acquire,” Shearer explained. “The large vast majority of time defensively they have been strong.

“At the stop of the yr we have the player of the season awards and there are constantly six nominations. My guess is four, probably five, of the nominations will come from Liverpool’s staff. So that tells you how perfectly Liverpool are accomplishing.”

Liverpool path 1- to Atletico Madrid immediately after their Champions League final-16, initially leg but Shearer expects the holders to overturn the deficit at household.

They would need to have to produce some of the magic they confirmed in the course of their 4- comeback win around Barcelona in past year’s semi-remaining but it will not be straightforward, he added.

“I was at Anfield past year when they desired to put 4 previous Barcelona and they did. It was just one of the very best games that I have at any time been to,” reported Shearer.

“If they can do that to Barcelona they can surely score a few of targets against Atletico Madrid. But it will be extremely, extremely tricky since Atletico are genuinely perfectly organised in conditions of defending.” — Reuters