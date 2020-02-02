Liverpool could lose Ballon d’Or nominee to Juventus in summer

MADRID, SPAIN – JUNE 01: Virgil Van Dijk of Liverpool celebrates after winning the UEFA Champions League final between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on June 01, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse / Getty Images)

Juventus are preparing a huge blow for Liverpool’s ace…

No one can deny that Liverpool is the best team in the world right now. The European champions have not yet lost a single league game and they are among the best players in the world. Jurgen Klopp has matured his men to become real drummers of the world and Juventus is closely monitoring this project.

According to The Sun, Juventus is already preparing for its summer redesign and its main transfer goal will be Virgil Van Dijk of Liverpool. The Old Lady, after successfully securing Cristiano Ronaldo a few summers ago, has not finished his plan to win football in the Champions League.

Van Dijk was Liverpool’s linchpin in their European triumph last season and they are the favorites this season. This shows how worthy the investment was to bring him back to Anfield from Southampton.

Giorgio Chiellini has been Juve’s best player so far this season, but is nearing the end of his career. Aged 35, the giants of Turin will feel they must invest in a younger player to team up with Merih Demiral. Van Dijk is in the early stages of his career, aging at 28, so he would be the perfect successor to Chiellini if ​​Juve wanted it this summer.

Van Dijk is a large and tall player and he uses his physique to his advantage; it is rare for an attacking player to dribble in front of the Dutch international. So much so, there seems to be a celebration on social media every time someone does it.

Next summer, the Liverpool board will expect Juventus to sniff and they will have their custody. However, The Sun has announced that Juve will open its auction with an offer of £ 150 million in order to kick off its pursuit. However, Liverpool fans will say that Van Dijk is priceless and that they would be right to do so.

Do you think Virgil Van Dijk will leave Liverpool so early in his project?