“Liverpool could make Manchester United a sword” – Martin Keown expects Premier League leaders to “make a statement” by beating bitter rivals

Martin Keown is clearly not yet a Manchester United fan, as he wants Liverpool to show no mercy to his bitter rivals when they come to Anfield on Sunday.

The Arsenal legend believes that Jürgen Klopp’s team can clearly express their intention to win the Premier League title by taking a “firm” win this weekend.

Liverpool are at the top of the table with 14 points ahead on Sunday and want to extend their unbeaten run to 39 league games.

AFP or licensor

Roberto Firmino prevailed in his last Premier League game against Tottenham

Klopp’s team was phenomenal this season, scoring 61 out of a possible 63 points in 21 games.

United are the only team to score points and lead the leaders to a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford in October.

The Red Devils have also ended their rivals’ long unbeaten streak after doing the same with Arsenals Invincibles and Jose Mourinhos Chelsea in 2004 and 2005.

But Keown – often a villain among United fans due to his famous feud with Ruud van Nistelrooy – firmly believes that they won’t get any closer to Anfield’s hosts and call them “caged animals” who will starve for a big win ,

“Liverpool could really beat Manchester United this weekend,” he told talkSPORT host Jim White.

“Man United had a difficult series of games, a repeat in the FA Cup, and they basically didn’t let any of their players rest.”

“Now this will be another message here.

Invincible Arsenal player Martin Keown says Liverpool is one of the largest Premier League teams in history

“There is always a great result when you win a title, there is always a strong result and I think it will come this weekend.”

“You are now ready, this game is perfect for you.

“I think Liverpool’s most disappointing performance this season was against Manchester United.

“They hobbled to a draw, they didn’t play like prospective masters, and you have to play like that, you’re the new kids on the block and they didn’t have that boast. United changed his system and it seemed to hit Jürgen Klopp and that worked then out to his players.

“But this time they’re like caged animals. They are the team that really wants to go there this weekend and take the game with them. You are now ready for it.

Getty Images – Getty

Marcus Rashford has played 30 games for Manchester United this season, scoring 19 goals. However, this is a big doubt at Sunday’s Liverpool clash

“If you look at the games, this is the FIFTH game for Man United since January 1st, but this is only the third in Liverpool.”

“They played their children against Everton and won, and they had no replay, so most of their players were well rested.

“They’re fresh and ready for it and can’t wait for Manchester United to show up in the city.”

