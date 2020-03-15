Liverpool dropped in the Champions League: “New goalkeeper, transfer target after Adrian error, Alisson injury,”;

% MINIFYHTMLff0d304ef73ba00df51a7a16dcb2df3b11%

David Maddock argued on Sunday that Adrian Supplement cost Liverpool a place in the Champions League quarter-final, and a backup goalkeeper will be a priority when the transfer window opens.

Adrian’s mistake against Atlético Madrid underscored Liverpool’s need to sign another goalkeeper to cover Alisson, according to David Maddock in Sunday’s supplement.

While the impact of coronavirus on football dominated much of this week’s show, the panel also reflected Liverpool’s midseason loss to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League in the past 16.

Liverpool were on their way to a place in Wednesday’s quarter-final thanks to Robert Firmino’s overtime attack, but Adriana’s mistaken pass allowed Marcos Llorente to snatch the draw and eventually oust the reigning champions.

Jurgen Klopp’s side had dominated the race for most of the night, but with first-choice goalkeeper Alisson missing due to a hip injury, Adrian’s mistake proved costly. A backup goalkeeper, to challenge Brazil’s international who also sidelined earlier this season with a calf problem, will be a priority transfer for Liverpool when the window opens again, Maddock believes.

Adrian donated the ball in preparation for Atlético’s first vital goal

“(Atlético de Madrid’s Diego Boss) Simeone was going crazy because he knew his team was completely destroying itself,” Maddock, Northern Football correspondent told the Daily Mirror. “And they were devastated.

“Liverpool had 37 goals in goal, which is a Premier League team against a non-league guy. If they had scored seven or eight, it would have been completely justified. They scored two, they were ahead and then the archer just threw one in. It was the worst mistake you will ever see.

“It was rubbish. To be fair, it’s been an accident waiting for it to happen the past few weeks. I thought if Liverpool came out it would be because Alisson was injured and that’s how he showed it.”

“Liverpool did enough to win the match, maybe enough to win four games, and then luck turned against them.”

“(Adrian) was good at the start of the season but was a little mixed up then and I think Klopp knows it was a weakness for Liverpool. Alisson was injured twice in a season, that’s not really good.”

“I think you will find Liverpool, whenever they come out to sign the players, if it is this summer, they will come out and sign a goalkeeper, I’m pretty sure of that.”

The Liverpool team needs some supplements, says the supplements panel

While the backup could be a position to strengthen, the Times’ Alyson Rudd rejected the suggestion that Liverpool need more attacking options. Liverpool have linked up with Timo Werner and Jadon Sancho, but Rudd insists Mohamed Salah’s three strikers Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane remain an excellent lineup for Klopp.

“It is unrealistic for Liverpool to have three other fairy tales,” he said. “Because Liverpool have struggled, people are looking for reasons and re-analyzing what happened before.”

“I don’t think when we get to the end of the season, we look back and I think Klopp has made a lot of mistakes with the way he organized his team.”

