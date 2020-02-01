Liverpool equates Man City’s record with victory, Brighton and Everton celebrate remarkable comebacks, Fernandes makes his Manchester United debut

Liverpool reached Manchester City’s record of 20 consecutive Premier League home wins with a 4-0 win over Southampton in Anfield.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah ensured in the second half that the Reds took the lead by 22 points.

Salah was in doubles for Liverpool

Manchester United and Wolves played a 0-0 draw at late kick-off at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes made his Red Devil debut and looked promising in a game that will soon be forgotten.

Elsewhere in the top division there was a big drama when both Everton and Brighton made a remarkable comeback after scoring two goals.

Watford seemed to be at its peak when Adam Masina and Roberto Pereyra scored two goals in the 42nd minute – but the lead was broken off before the break.

After Antonio Rüdiger previously scored two goals for Chelsea in a 2-2 draw against Leicester, fellow defender Yerry Mina scored the same with two goals in the first half of the injury break.

Defenders met on Saturday for fun

Fabian Delph saw red for a second yellow, but that didn’t prevent Theo Walcott from scoring a 90-minute winner for the Toffees to achieve a breathtaking 3-2 win.

Meanwhile, Brighton fought back 3-1 at West Ham thanks to a controversial VAR equalizer from Glenn Murray.

In another big game against Aston Villa, ten-man Bournemouth won 2-1 over relegation teammates while Norwich scored 0-0 in Newcastle.

A Vicente Guaita own goal was enough to give Sheffield United a 1-0 win at Selhurst Park.

Premier League results

Leicester 2-2 Chelsea

Bournemouth 2-1 Aston Villa

Crystal Palace 0-1 Sheffield United

Liverpool 4-0 Southampton

Newcastle 0-0 Norwich

Watford 2-3 Everton

West Ham 3-3 Brighton

Manchester United 0-0 Wolves