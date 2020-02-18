[liverpool-established-for-hostile-reception-in-champions-league-tie-as-atletico-madrid-admirers-demonstrate-passionate-assistance-when-players’-bus-arrives-at-wanda-metropolitano]

The Wanda Metropolitano will trigger lots of joyful memories for Liverpool gamers and supporters as this is exactly where the Reds were crowned Champions of Europe past time.

However, on their return to the ground in Spain, it is not likely to be pretty as superb.

Jurgen Klopp’s adult men experience Atletico Madrid in the final-16 of this season’s level of competition and it appears to be like like they’re in for a hostile reception from the residence admirers.

A video clip has circulated on line of the passionate Atletico supporters welcoming in their beloved gamers with the air a sea of red.

Under you can see the video clip of the terrific assist revealed for Diego Simeone’s adult men. It is not likely Liverpool will get the exact welcome.

Liverpool are perfectly on their way to winning the Leading League as they keep a 25 point-direct at the top rated of the table, although Atletico are in anything of a transitional phase and are at present fourth in LaLiga.

But Klopp is anticipating a really tough tie. He claimed: “They give you unquestionably no provides.

“They are a definitely very well organised, nicely oiled equipment who are incredible at squeezing success. They are in a changeover time period, which is regular, but they are combating with all they have. It is definitely tough.

“They’re a outcomes machine. They have pace, aggression and a clear philosophy. I know we are in the place of tiki-taka, but I admire issues like that. For me, it’s all good.

“If there’s one group where you have to be at your complete best, it is from Atletico. If you work as difficult as doable, you have a likelihood. If you really don’t do that, you have no opportunity. There’s a purpose they were being in so several European finals.”