Liverpool fans plan hostile reception for Manchester United at Anfield, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not worried

Liverpool fans plan to greet the Manchester United coach outside of Anfield on Sunday.

There was a call to supporters to repeat the similar greeting given to people like Man City and Barcelona.

Thousands gathered with torches on the streets in front of the stadium to intimidate the opposition.

A Liverpool fan Instagram account asked as many people as possible to report.

Officialliverpoolfans’ contribution was: “We are aiming for our first title in 30 years.

“Man Utd will want to stop us more than everyone else, so we have to set the tone for the day and let them know that we are serious.

“We all know how much these buses welcome help. Bring pints, pyros, and flags and let’s show our arch-rivals what that means! ‘

Merseyside police have downplayed concerns about a replay of the scenes when objects were thrown at the Manchester City bus in April 2018.

The club was then fined £ 17,500.

“As with every game, extensive and appropriate police operations were set up before Sunday’s game and we contacted both clubs and their supporters,” said chief superintendent Matt Boyle.

“We are working to ensure that this game is safe for everyone and that residents and streets are not disturbed as much as possible.”

There will be a strong police presence around the ground, but this will only be done according to the standard procedure for a match of this profile and no special measures have been taken.

Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had no safety concerns before the game.

“You can make sure that you enjoy it, but it can also be an intimidating place, so we have to do as much preparation as we can because some young players are playing at Anfield for the first time.”

“We are not afraid of security. But of course they want to try to intimidate us, but as long as it is within the limits.

“I was on a bus or bus going to Europe or Anfield, and whatever they shout and shout is only part of those games.”