Liverpool fans sing “We’ll win the league” for the first time this season when the Reds defeated Manchester United

After Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Manchester United on Sunday, the slogan “We’ll win the league” was heard in Anfield.

Virgil van Dijk put the Reds in the lead in the first half, but it was Mo Salah’s goal at the last minute to secure the victory that sparked a party atmosphere.

“We’ll win the league” is the first time this season at The Kop.

– This is Anfield (@thisisanfield), January 19, 2020

In 2013/14, Liverpool fans had to regret the early singing of this song when Brendan Rodgers’ team handed the title over to Manchester City.

Six years later, this seems incredibly unlikely for Jürgen Klopp’s men, who are 16 points ahead of Pep Guardiola’s reigning champions.

Even though it’s only mid-January, the Reds don’t seem to be stopping and it’s a question of when they’ll win the league, not when.

Getty

Liverpool is expected to win the first championship title in 30 years

When asked about the chants during his post-game interview, Captain Jordan Henderson said to Sky: “We don’t really think about the end again.

“You know, why should we change now?

“Why think about the end of the season? There are still many games left.

“There is no need to change. For us as players it is the next game, the next challenge and the Premier League is tough. Tough players, tough teams.”