[liverpool-fight-back-again-in-opposition-to-west-ham-to-keep-on-winning-streak]

Liverpool’s Sadio Mane celebrates scoring versus West Ham with Trent Alexander-Arnold at Anfield February 24, 2020. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Feb 25 — Runaway Leading League leaders Liverpool experienced to come from driving to conquer lowly West Ham United and keep their 100 for every cent dwelling document with a battling 3-2 get yesterday.

It appeared like small business as standard for Liverpool, unbeaten in the league and with a 22-point advantage at the top rated, when they went forward in the ninth moment as Georginio Wijnaldum headed home Trent Alexander-Arnold’s whipped cross from the ideal.

Three minutes later, while, 18th-put West Ham drew degree with Issa Diop’s angled header from a Robert Snodgrass corner beating keeper Alisson Becker, who ought to have kept it out.

Virgil Van Dijk headed towards the bar for Liverpool but Anfield was shocked in the 54th when Hammers substitute Pablo Fornals turned a lower cross from Declan Rice into the much corner.

Going through the possibility of their initial defeat of the Leading League marketing campaign, Liverpool inevitably piled on the tension but their ordinarily lethal frontline was misfiring.

Only an awful mistake from West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski that allowed Jurgen Klopp’s facet to get again on stage conditions — Mohamed Salah’s tame shot from an Andy Robertson pull back again creeping by the legs of the Polish keeper.

Fabianski was at fault yet again when he came off his line but unsuccessful to quit Alexander-Arnold looping the ball more than him to Sadio Mane who slotted residence.

Mane had the ball in the net once more in the 86th minute but his hard work was ruled out for offside after a swift VAR review.

Liverpool’s gain ensured they equalled Manchester City’s file of 18 straight prime-flight wins. — Reuters