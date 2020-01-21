Liverpool goalkeeper Fran Kitching posts picture of deep cut on head and describes injury as “worst of her career”

Fran Kitching described the bad wound on her head as the “worst injury” in her career.

In a training ground accident, the Liverpool Women’s goalkeeper was caught by a boot trying to collect a ball on the floor and needed sutures to repair the deep wound.

Instagram @ Frankitching98

Kitching posted pictures of her wound that she suffered while training

She is already on the way to recovery

The 21-year-old missed the first game of the season – a 1-0 win over Bristol City – and was looking forward to seeing them again.

She wrote on Instagram: “So that happened in training on Tuesday. That’s why I’m not with the girls for today’s game.”

“It must be the worst injury I’ve ever had as a goalkeeper, but after a lot of swelling and pain (and a look like a cabbage doll) I can finally say that I feel much better and ready to come back out there with my girlies! I support them every minute from home. “

Kitching manager Vicky Jepson said she was looking forward to seeing the player back in training in a few weeks.

“One of the best things about Fran as a goalkeeper is her courage. We see that in training and in the games she’s constantly playing,” she told liverpoolfc.com.

“I and all players would like to wish her a speedy recovery from her injury and we look forward to having her back on the team soon.”

Kitching, who started at Sheffield United and played for Chelsea, joined Liverpool Women in August 2018 and played ten games in her first season.

Kitching called it the worst injury to her career as a goalkeeper. (TagsToTranslate) Fran Kitching