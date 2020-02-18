[liverpool-have-hardly-ever-lost-a-champions-league-knockout-fixture-in-opposition-to-a-spanish-aspect,-as-club-prepare-for-atletico-madrid]

Liverpool experience Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night time in a single of the most mouthwatering Champions League ties of the final 16 matches.

Jurgen Klopp’s aspect are arguably the greatest side on the world proper now, getting remained unbeaten in the Leading League so far and winning last season’s Champions League.

getty illustrations or photos Lionel Messi seems up at the Anfield scoreboard in disbelief

But if there is any workforce that will know how to develop a defensive masterclass, it’s Atletico.

Manager Diego Simeone is recognised for setting up groups in a way that they are not possible to split down and, who is aware, maybe the deadly trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane will be stopped in their tracks when the two sides deal with off at the Wanda Metropolitano – the scene of their most current Champions League triumph.

Even so, one particular stat which has emerged that does not make for great examining if you are a supporter of the LaLiga aspect.

Liverpool have Never ever shed a knockout tie from a Spanish aspect in the Champions League.

In their only 3 encounters against Spanish opposition, the Reds overcame Barcelona in 2006/07, True Madrid in 08/09 and Barcelona once again last year.

Very last season, Klopp’s aspect clawed back a 3- deficit in a person of the most extraordinary comebacks in the competition’s history to acquire four-.

Lionel Messi and co. tore the Premier League facet to shreds in the to start with leg, but at Anfield, Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum scored two targets each and every to send Reds followers into the abyss.

Afterwards, Lionel Messi is claimed to have broken down in tears in the dressing room at the fashion of his club’s defeat supplied that the former season Roma had finished anything similar.

Having said that, Atletico supporters will choose convenience in the fact that current historical past is also on their aspect as they have never ever misplaced a household knockout tie beneath the stewardship of Simeone.

And the Argentine was complete of praise for his opposite number ahead of the match, which is dwell on talkSPORT.

Getty Visuals – Getty Liverpool gamers rejoice their exceptional comeback in opposition to Barcelona

Jurgen Klopp, however, explained actively playing Atletico is just one of the most challenging points to do in soccer.

“If there’s one team in which you have to be at your absolute very best, it’s Atletico,” he stated.

“They give you certainly no presents. If you get the job done as really hard as attainable, you have a possibility. If you do not do that, you have no possibility.

“The second you are not 100 for each cent concentrated, they near you down with two or a few gamers and then counter-attack. If you are not targeted and concentrated in your personal offensive play, you will not even have a shot on target simply because they shut the centre so very good.”