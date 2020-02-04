Liverpool have won 100 out of 102 points on the Anfield course since these cutting-edge changes

Liverpool has managed to win an unbelievable 100 out of 102 points since the Fenway Sports Group (FSG) commissioned a state-of-the-art refurbishment of the Anfield field.

Jürgen Klopp’s men beat Southampton 4-0 on Saturday to get closer to their first Premier League title.

Getty Images – Getty

The Anfield pitch is now in pristine condition

And while some of the slicks on display will undoubtedly cast a spell over the fans, it’s worth recognizing the impact the ground staff had on the playing surface.

A persistent draw against the Saints in May 2017 criticized Klopp for lamenting his team’s inability to quickly destroy teams.

Incidentally, they were beaten by Crystal Palace just a month earlier when the former Red Christian Benteke returned to pursue his former side.

According to a report by The Athletic, the FSG has invested millions in the redevelopment of the playing field, which is appropriate for a team of world-class players.

Getty Images – Getty

The Reds haven’t lost at home in almost two years

A hybrid GrassMaster pitch was installed that contained 97% organic grass combined with three percent synthetic fibers – woven together from 25,000 miles of synthetic fibers.

To put it in the right light, that corresponds to the circumference of the earth. Anfield was also the first stadium in the country to use a permavoid irrigation system to accelerate drainage and drench the entire pitch in just three minutes.

30 km of pipeline was laid below the surface to warm the field in adverse weather conditions. Eight heat and moisture sensors were installed to provide the best growing conditions.

Ground personnel operate 15 separate grow lights to cultivate the grass, while temperature and humidity can be controlled to accelerate growth.

Invincible Arsenal player Martin Keown says Liverpool is one of the largest Premier League teams in history

Geoff Webb, chairman of the board of the Institute of Groundsmanship, explained to the Reds what benefits the revitalized field has for them and helped them get 100 points out of the last 102 at home.

“It’s about 10 percent earth, 90 percent sand, and this field is as fine-tuned as the athletes who play on it,” added Webb. “The technology behind grass seeds is also huge. It’s genetically modified for every stadium, taking into account the environment and things like color tolerance.

“Tests are done regularly, and everything that happens today is based on data. Areas are marked and work is being carried out.

“It’s about finding the right balance in terms of stability and drainage. The lighting systems have made a big difference because they give you the ability to generate sunlight and grow the grass no matter what time of year.”