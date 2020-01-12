Liverpool interested in Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele, Jose Mourinho not committed to replacing Harry Kane and more

Loading...

talkSPORT.com summarizes the latest transfer and football news from the Sunday newspapers and from the Internet.

Jose Mourinho insists that he doesn’t ask Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy for a new striker, despite losing Harry Kane to a thigh injury in April. In their first game in the Premier League since Kane’s injury, Spurs failed on Saturday with a 0-1 home loss to Liverpool on the net. (FULL STORY)

Manchester United could offer Sporting Lisbon two players, including Marcos Rojo, worth £ 60m to sign Bruno Fernandes. The midfielder, who was closely associated with United and Tottenham last summer, is at the top of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s wish list. Injuries to key midfielders Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay accelerated the club’s commitment to the transfer window in January. (FULL STORY)

Manchester United will miss Ajax star Donny van de Beek, who is about to move to Real Madrid. The playmaker has scored six goals and four assists in the Eredivisie this season and could be the successor to Luka Modric in Madrid. (Sunday Mirror)

Getty Images – Getty

Manchester United is looking for Donny van de Beek

Jürgen Klopp is interested in signing Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele, who is worth £ 90m. The French international has struggled with form and fitness since completing a £ 96.8 million move from Borussia Dortmund to the Nou Camp. Dembele only made nine appearances this season, mostly due to injuries. He could keep up with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah for a starting spot in Liverpool. (Eldesmarque)

Inter-Milan boss Antonio Conte announced that during his time at Chelsea he was trying to sign Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The Swede recently signed a six-month contract with AC Milan for the third time. Ibrahimovic will try to support AC Milan’s weak hopes for Champions League football. The Serie A giants are currently 10 points behind the fourth-placed Roma. (Evening standard)

Tottenham will sign West Ham’s goal, Gedson Fernandes, with an 18-month loan contract from Benfica. The midfielder fought for the season with two league games this season. Fernandes is expected to fly to England this week to finalize the deal. He would be a replacement for Moussa Sissoko, who has a knee injury. (Sky Sports)

LATEST

Live news from the arsenal: Upamecano kidnapped, Mustafi has to go, and more

LATEST

Liverpool’s news live: Klopp criticizes Robertson, legend ‘mocks’ Jose Mourinho

latest

Man United News live: Pogba could go to Inter in the barter business, Fernandes at the latest

latest

Live news broadcast: Fernandes to United, Liverpool to Barca ace, Eriksen out?

gossip

Liverpool prepares feast for the eyes to land Barcelona outsiders – reports

SHOWCASE BUMMEL

Chelsea agrees to sign Wonderkid on the first transfer since the ban was lifted

LION INGS

Southampton’s ace was committed to England by a former international striker

PATT

Cardiff and Swansea play a frenetic tie while Brewster makes Swan’s debut

Hey Jew

Manchester United offers £ 12.5 million to the 16-year-old championship prodigy

CHRIS AUS

Farewell? Tottenham Star hands his shirt to young fan when he seems to be waving goodbye

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic is in talks with MLS Club Chicago Fire to sign a deal that could make him more than £ 5 million a year. The Serbian international is currently behind Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay and Fred in the pecking order in Old Trafford. He joined Chelsea from Chelsea in 2017 for £ 40m. (Sun on Sunday)

Olivier Giroud has agreed to join Inter Milan this summer. The Chelsea striker was able to speak to overseas clubs in less than six months. He fought for the season at Chelsea this season and only started two Premier League games under Frank Lampard. He could be the last Premier League star to sign for Inter Milan after Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez went into Serie A last summer. (Sunday rating)

After the 0-1 loss to Liverpool on Saturday, Christian Eriksen apparently said goodbye to the Tottenham fans. The Dane was replaced in the 69th minute after not impressing. Eriksen handed over his shirt and took a picture with a fan. He is expected to move to Inter Milan for £ 17m. (FULL STORY)