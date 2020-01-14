Liverpool is on track to break the earliest title win record by a month if its current form continues

Liverpool has been good this season. Actually phenomenal.

So good that they remarkably collected 61 out of 63 possible points so far, which is the best season start for a club in the top 5 leagues in Europe.

Two seasons ago, Manchester City broke all sorts of records and scored unprecedented 100 points in the Premier League. But if Jürgen Klopp’s men keep going at their current rate, that sum will surely be broken and there will be another group of Centurions in our midst.

AFP or licensor

Roberto Firmino shot Liverpool to defeat Tottenham

In Tottenham they won again 1-0 on Saturday thanks to Roberto Firmino’s fine goal in the first half.

And statistics have emerged that show how dominant Liverpool was compared to the rest of the league.

If Liverpool and its closest rivals still score points, the European champion will win the Premier League title this weekend from March 14th to 15th – an away game in Everton in the Merseyside derby – and the earliest title win record for a whole MONTH,

According to Martin Keown, Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk is the best central defender in Premier League history

Manchester United holds the current record for earliest title win – they sealed the 2000/2001 championship under Sir Alex Ferguson on April 14, 2001 with five games remaining.

Either the standard of the Premier League has dropped considerably in recent years, or we can imagine that Jürgen Klopp’s current Liverpool team plays one of the best teams in football at all. Or both.

Arsenal fans fear that the Anfield Club’s unbeaten season of the “Invincibles” could be mimicked, which simply doesn’t look like they were being beaten by anyone in the division.

AFP or licensor

Jürgen Klopps Liverpool was excellent this season

Liverpool’s unbeaten league run is currently 38 – 11 behind Arsenal.

However, Gunner’s fans will be comforted by the fact that Klopp’s men still have to go to the Etihad, where they bite their nails in the hope that City can get the three points.

Liverpool also has numerous other records this season, including the most wins in a single season (32), the most home wins (18), the most away wins (16) and the most points (100).

The Reds are facing another big test this weekend when they face old rival Manchester United on Sunday.

,