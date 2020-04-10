Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish in medical center with coronavirus

Liverpool good Kenny Dalglish has tested good for coronavirus but “remains asymptomatic”, his spouse and children have said in a assertion.

The 69-year-previous previous Celtic, Liverpool and Scotland player was admitted to medical center on Wednesday for a “treatment of an an infection which needed intravenous antibiotics”.

In a assertion, Leading League leaders Liverpool claimed: “In retaining with existing strategies, he was subsequently tested for Covid-19 irrespective of getting beforehand exhibited no signs and symptoms of the illness. Unexpectedly, the exam outcome was constructive but he remains asymptomatic.

The Dalglish family have unveiled the adhering to statement to supporters relating to Sir Kenny Dalglish. https://t.co/aNT5fXakFx

— Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) April 10, 2020

“Prior to his admission to medical center, Sir Kenny had picked to voluntarily self isolate for for a longer period than the encouraged interval alongside one another with his relatives.

“He would urge anyone to adhere to the pertinent federal government and professional assistance in the times and months in advance.”

The statement additional: “He would like to choose this chance to thank the fantastic NHS staff, whose commitment, bravery and sacrifice should really be the aim of the nation’s attention at this amazing time.Dalglish, pictured as a Liverpool player in 1982 (PA)

“He would also check with that they are presented the house to do their careers all through what is an exceptionally demanding time for them and that his have family’s privacy is highly regarded.

“He seems to be forward to currently being house shortly. We will deliver further updates as and when it is appropriate.”