Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish in clinic and exams beneficial for coronavirus but is showing no signs and symptoms

Liverpool icon Sir Kenny Dalglish has examined good for coronavirus but ‘remains asymptomatic’, his household have reported.

The 69-yr-outdated, a legendary figure at Anfield possessing liked big achievements as a participant and manager, was admitted to hospital on Wednesday for remedy of an infection.

Dalglish won 6 league titles and three European Cups as a participant for Liverpool and 3 titles as supervisor of the Merseyside club

He was routinely tested for the coronavirus and, despite displaying no symptoms, the examination unexpectedly arrived again favourable.

A statement from the Dalglish loved ones, unveiled by Liverpool, examine: “Sir Kenny was admitted to clinic on Wednesday April 8 for treatment of an infection which required intravenous antibiotics.

“In maintaining with current treatments, he was subsequently tested for COVID-19 regardless of getting earlier shown no signs or symptoms of the health issues. Unexpectedly, the examination end result was beneficial but he stays asymptomatic.

“Prior to his admission to hospital, Sir Kenny experienced picked out to voluntarily self-isolate for extended than the advised time period with each other with his family members. He would urge everybody to comply with the applicable government and skilled guidance in the days and weeks in advance.

Dalglish was a single of the finest gamers at any time to use a Liverpool shirt and has a stand at Anfield named following him

“He would like to get this prospect to thank the good NHS personnel, whose devotion, bravery and sacrifice ought to be the emphasis of the nation’s attention at this incredible time.

“He would also request that they are given the room to do their work opportunities for the duration of what is an extremely hard time for them and that his possess family’s privacy is highly regarded.

“He seems forward to remaining dwelling quickly. We will provide more updates as and when it is proper.”

Celtic, with whom Dalglish began his actively playing profession and received 4 Scottish titles, were being between the golf equipment to provide their greatest needs to King Kenny, as very well as Blackburn, wherever he gained the Leading League as supervisor.

