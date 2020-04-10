Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish in clinic and tests beneficial for coronavirus but is exhibiting no symptoms

Liverpool icon Sir Kenny Dalglish has tested good for coronavirus but “remains asymptomatic”, his loved ones have explained.

The 69-year-old, a famous figure at Anfield owning liked massive accomplishment as a participant and manager, was admitted to hospital on Wednesday for therapy of an infection.

getty

Dalglish won 6 league titles and a few European Cups as a player for Liverpool and three titles as supervisor of the Merseyside club

He was routinely examined for the coronavirus and, despite displaying no indicators, the take a look at unexpectedly arrived back again good.

A statement from the Dalglish family, released by Liverpool, go through: “Sir Kenny was admitted to clinic on Wednesday April 8 for cure of an an infection which demanded intravenous antibiotics.

“In keeping with present treatments, he was subsequently examined for COVID-19 in spite of acquiring previously shown no symptoms of the sickness. Unexpectedly, the take a look at consequence was constructive but he remains asymptomatic.

“Prior to his admission to healthcare facility, Sir Kenny had picked out to voluntarily self-isolate for longer than the recommended period with each other with his loved ones. He would urge everyone to observe the suitable govt and specialist steerage in the times and months in advance.

Getty

Dalglish was one of the very best gamers ever to don a Liverpool shirt and has a stand at Anfield named after him

“He would like to acquire this opportunity to thank the fantastic NHS staff, whose dedication, bravery and sacrifice should really be the aim of the nation’s awareness at this incredible time.

“He would also inquire that they are presented the area to do their jobs for the duration of what is an very complicated time for them and that his own family’s privacy is respected.

“He appears to be like ahead to being household shortly. We will offer even more updates as and when it is proper.”

Celtic, with whom Dalglish began his actively playing job and received 4 Scottish titles, were between the clubs to provide their best needs to King Kenny, as properly as Blackburn, wherever he received the Premier League as supervisor.

Sending our really like and ideal needs to Sir Kenny ❤️

— Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) April 10, 2020