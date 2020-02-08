Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard is on a different level than Paul Scholes and Frank Lampard, says Michael Owen

According to Michael Owen, Steven Gerrard was “on a different level” than Paul Scholes and Frank Lampard during his active time.

The Liverpool legend scored 120 goals for the club in 504 Premier League games and won the 2005 Champions League.

Steven Gerrard is a real Liverpool icon – but was he better than Lampard and Scholes?

He also secured two FA Cups, three League Cups and the UEFA Cup, but this coveted Premier League title spared Gerrard his entire career.

While Scholes at Manchester United and Lampard at Chelsea have more successful careers than Gerrard, Owen, who played alongside Gerrard for Liverpool and England, insists that great Anfield was the better player.

He told Jamie Carragher, another of his former Liverpool teammates, on The Greatest Game podcast: “When you watch Scholesy training, your tongue is sticking out.

“He can give you eyes, you can imagine him doing it this way, and he’ll almost do a reverse spinner from the other side of his head. He can drop a ball to six pence. It’s easy totally and absolutely awesome.

“Frank Lampard, who can question his goalscoring and how could he make full use of his skills?

“But for me, Stevie is at a different level than anything I’ve seen or played, and as you said, I don’t blow smoke on my shit, I’ve played with some great Man United players.” Liverpool player, Real Madrid, England.

“Put it this way: If I say that the clock will be reset tomorrow, go into battle now, play in the Champions League final, who is your first choice? I would have Steven Gerrard as my first choice among all.”

Gerrard against Scholes against Lampard

We take a look at the trio’s respective Premier League records

Steven Gerrard

Appearances: 504

Goals: 120

Premier League title: None

Paul Scholes

Appearances: 466

Goals: 102

Premier League title: 11

Frank Lampard

Appearances: 429

Goals: 147

Premier League title: 3

Gerrard started his career in Liverpool in 2015 and spent one and a half years at LA Galaxy before retiring.

He returned to the Reds as a coach and took responsibility for the U18 selection in 2017. The Rangers appointed him manager in 2018.

He has overseen more than 100 games as Gers’ boss, and despite a recent shaky effect, the Ibrox club was finally able to end Celtic’s dominance this season by winning its first Scottish title since 2011.