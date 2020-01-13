Liverpool lends Nathaniel Phillips back to Stuttgart, while Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip run out on return

Loading...

Liverpool defender Nathaniel Phillips has returned to Stuttgart on loan for the rest of the season.

The central defender switched to the 2nd Bundesliga in August and contested eleven competitions.

However, he was recalled by Liverpool in early January when the Reds faced a defense injury crisis.

Nathaniel Phillips made his senior debut for Liverpool in the FA Cup win over Everton

Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez were the only strong central defenders available to Jürgen Klopp, with Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren both injured.

Phillips was brought in as additional cover and graduated 90 minutes after defeating Everton in the third round of the FA Cup in Liverpool, which was his first appearance for the club.

Matip and Lovren are now well on their way to recover, but should be back in the fight soon.

According to Martin Keown, Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk is the best central defender in Premier League history

Last week, Klopp said Matip had done a mix of team training and individual work as part of his rehab. Lovren is expected to start training again this week.

As a result, the 22-year-old Phillips was able to return to Stuttgart on loan to continue his development.

Klopp had indicated that Phillips would soon return from Anfield when his injury crisis worsened.

“It was just nice to have him with him again because he is such an extraordinary person,” said Klopp in his press conference in front of Tottenham on Friday.

“He will probably return (borrowed). But we have to see. “

Phillips was on the bench when the Reds defeated Spurs 1-0 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday to continue their remarkable form this season.