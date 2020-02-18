[liverpool-lovers-will-be-concerned-about-this-champions-league-stat-subsequent-initial-leg-defeat-at-atletico-madrid]

Liverpool will have to overturn a 1- deficit for their Champions League previous-16 second leg towards Atletico Madrid soon after suffering a defeat at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Pre-match, Jurgen Klopp’s aspect had incredibly very good memories acquiring lifted the iconic trophy at Atletico’s ground very last year.

Getty Photos – Getty Saul’s aim offers Atletico the narrow edge in the tie

But it was a relatively sobering working experience this time around with Saul Niguez’s early tap-in adequate to get the one- victory for Diego Simeone’s side.

Liverpool had been not at their most effective and only had one particular obvious-slash opportunity when Mohamed Salah headed the ball just extensive of Jan Oblak’s target.

The site visitors actually unsuccessful to sign up a single shot on target in the whole match – the to start with time that is took place to them in all competitions this year – these types of was Atleti’s excellent defensive organisation.

Having said that, the tie is considerably from above with the two sides assembly for the next leg at Anfield on March 11 and Liverpool have emerged victorious from far worse positions in their illustrious historical past.

getty Liverpool had been not at their most effective on Tuesday but will arrive again for the second leg

But Liverpool enthusiasts will not like the glimpse of this stat in advance of their crunch match.

Cast your minds back again to 2006, defending European champions Liverpool experienced made it safely and securely by way of the team phase and have been drawn against Benfica in the final-16.

They went to Portugal in the initially leg and were being overwhelmed one- many thanks to defender Luisao’s header.

Reds boss at the time Rafael Benitez would have taken that scoreline in advance of the next leg at Anfield but issues did not perform out the way Liverpool would have appreciated.

Alternatively, they wasted a hatful of prospects and have been knocked out of the competition with a 2- loss and 3- defeat on combination.

getty Liverpool previous received the competitiveness in 2005 and had been eliminated at the very last-16 in the Champions League defence

Simao Sabrosa, remember him, scored a impressive opener in the initial fifty percent when Fabrizio Miccoli put the Reds out of their distress with an overhead kick in the last minutes.

They go into the second leg trailing by the very same scoreline but this Liverpool facet will be decided not to make this likely curse come real.