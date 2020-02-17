[liverpool-manager-jurgen-klopp-admits-he-feels-sorry-for-rival-pep-guardiola-and-male-city-soon-after-uefa-ban]

Jurgen Klopp feels sorry for rival boss Pep Guardiola and his squad following Manchester City’s Champions League ban.

The Leading League champions have been hit with a two-12 months suspension from European competition by governing human body UEFA soon after currently being found guilty of Economical Good Perform rule breaches.

Getty Photographs – Getty Jurgen Klopp has nothing at all but sympathy for Gentleman Metropolis and Pep Guardiola

The club are desirable to the Courtroom of Arbitration for Sport but, as items stand, City will enjoy only in domestic soccer in 2020-21 and 2021-22.

Liverpool manager Klopp, whose side search set to thrive Town as domestic champions this year, feels that is a disgrace.

The German mentioned: “It was a shock when I read it. I have no notion how these factors perform – what I can say is Manchester City beneath Pep Guardiola perform sensational football. I’ve generally admired what they do.

“In this second I imagine it’s really really hard for them.

“To be honest I really feel for Pep and the gamers because, wow, they did, for guaranteed, almost nothing completely wrong. They just played soccer and sensational soccer.

“Pep aided the league to enhance soccer.”