Liverpool marched 4-0 against Southampton | Sports

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah celebrates his third goal with Roberto Firmino and Georginio Wijnaldum during the Premier League game with Southampton at Anfield in Liverpool on February 1, 2020. – Action Images pic via Reuters

LIVERPOOL, February 2 – Premier League leader Liverpool opened a 22-point gap in the standings yesterday at Anfield in the second half after a 4-0 win by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah against Southampton.

It was Liverpool’s 20th consecutive Premier League home win since last season that matched Manchester City’s record between March 2011 and March 2012.

They had 73 points from 25 games and needed 21 points from the remaining 13 games to be mathematically certain that they had won their first championship title since 1990.

Another clinical performance from Liverpool made second-placed Master City, who is visiting Tottenham Hotspur today, almost unable to keep his title.

Liverpool’s 22-point lead is the largest of all league leaders at the end of a day in the history of the English top class. The recent victory welcomes the club’s captain, Henderson.

“It was a difficult game, especially in the first half,” he told Sky Sports. “They are a good team in shape and they did it right. We started the second half well and started from there. We are happy about the result.

“Alisson had to make some good saves again, but overall it’s a brilliant win. We have to use this time as best we can to rest and be fresh when we come back to leave.”

Flood gates open

With injured Sadio Mane out, Liverpool looked somewhat disconnected in the first half when Alisson twice defeated Danny Ings after South American Alex McCarthy parried an excellent double at the other end.

But the locks opened after Oxlade-Chamberlain fired the home team in the 47th minute when he cut McCarthy in from the left and with his wrong foot with an evasive low drive from the edge of the box.

Henderson doubled the lead the hour he shot the ball from 10 meters onto the net roof thanks to a job well done by Roberto Firmino, who broke the left flank and shot the ball back to his skipper.

The lively Salah was the icing on the cake with two late goals: In the 72nd minute there was a close gap after he was released by Firmino, who scored a hat trick with assists.

Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp was also pleased, but praised Southampton’s performance in the first half.

“I could no longer appreciate the Southampton facility,” he told the BBC. “They had too many shots on goal and we had to switch in the second half. That helped a lot and when we roll it is difficult to stop. “- Reuters