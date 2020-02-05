Liverpool meet Chelsea, Wayne Rooney’s derby hosts Manchester United

The fifth round of the FA Cup draw triggered some interesting draws this week’s reruns.

League One Shrewsbury was beaten by Liverpool U23 players last night and the Premier League leaders will now travel to Chelsea.

The giants of the Premier League found their fate in the fifth round of the FA Cup

Manchester United meet club legend Wayne Rooney after his derby team defeated Northampton in the repeat.

Manchester City defenders teamed up with Sheffield on Wednesday while Newcastle were late to beat Oxford and now face league leaders West Brom.

League One team Portsmouth, the lowest-ranked team left in the competition, will meet the Premier League opponent at Fratton Park in the Arsenal.

Holders Man City are also traveling after working with the Sheffield Wednesday master team

Championship Side Reading welcomes Sheffield United while Birmingham is about to take a short trip to Leicester.

Tottenham will host the top-notch Basement Boys Norwich after passing Southampton in a 5-goal thriller in north London on Wednesday night.

All games of the fifth round of the FA Cup take place from March 3rd to 5th.

Take a look at the full round of the fifth round of the FA Cup below …

Sheffield Wednesday v Manchester City

Reading against Sheffield United

Chelsea versus Liverpool

West Brom v Newcastle

Derby against Manchester United

Tottenham v Norwich

Portsmouth v Arsenal