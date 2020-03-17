Liverpool midfielder James Milner utilizes Leading League coronavirus crack to level out his lawn with pair of scissors

In a time of uncertainty in the planet James Milner is offering us with Twitter written content we all need.

The coronavirus outbreak has viewed the Leading League and EFL suspended right up until at previous April 3.

James Milner posted about trimming his lawn with a pair of scissors

Dozens of other sporting functions throughout the world have also been influenced by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Liverpool midfielder Milner has been giving mild aid on social media, and living up to his ‘Boring James Milner’ moniker.

The 34-yr-outdated responded to teammate Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s movie of him and girlfriend, Perrie Edwards, dancing at house with a clip of him rationing his tea bags for the week.

In his newest publish on Twitter, Milner is witnessed with a ruler trimming his again back garden with a pair of scissors.

He wrote: “Now the tea bags are sorted I have received time to degree out this lawn… wonder if I can borrow Anfield’s Hold off the Grass indicator.”

Clive Tyldesley commentates on wife earning lasagne as coronavirus cancels soccer across place

Milner, who has one million Twitter followers, has acquired us all laughing on social media loads of periods in the previous.

Just take a glance at his 12 off the pitch greatest bits from his very first ever submit on Twitter to counting his mini eggs at Easter.