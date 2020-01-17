Liverpool News LIVE: Carragher wants to dig in Manchester City, Rashford injury news, positive Timo Werner update, transfer at the latest

Here are the best Liverpool stories on talkSPORT.com and follow our live blog for the latest news and rumors about the Reds.

Jürgen Klopp claims “nobody wanted Andy Robertson or Joel Matip” in an insightful conversation with Arsene Wenger

Liverpool is preparing a record offer for Bayer Leverkusen’s star Kai Havertz

Former Liverpool player Jamie Redknapp said it was “impossible” for Jürgen Klopp’s men to break their title bid this season

Jordan Henderson was named “Elite Footballer” after winning the English POTY vote

Virgil van Dijk is NOT the best defender of the Premier League – “John Terry led Chelsea to the title at 24!”

Liverpool will be without a loss to Mohamed Salah, Naby Keita and Sadio Mane in the 2020/21 season as the dates for the Africa Cup of Nations are changed

Jürgen Klopp informs about the injuries in Liverpool at Fabinho, Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren before the collision with Manchester United

