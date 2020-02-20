[liverpool-not-able-to-deal-with-champions-league-defeat-to-atletico-madrid]

MADRID, SPAIN – FEBRUARY 18: Georginio Wijnaldum of Liverpool reacts to defeat following the UEFA Champions League round of 16 initial leg match among Atletico Madrid and Liverpool FC at Wanda Metropolitano on February 18, 2020 in Madrid, Spain. (Image by Michael Regan/Getty Visuals)

Liverpool ended up remaining irritated pursuing gorgeous Champions League loss to Atletico Madrid.

Losing is not a thing Liverpool are utilized to this time as evidenced by responses following the defeat to Atletico Madrid. Manager Jurgen Klopp was still left irritated by the methods used by Diego Simeone. It’s one particular of the explanations why he felt he essential to consider Sadio Mane off.

“It is certainly a part of soccer I don’t like,” Klopp stated. “The plan tonight was to get Sadio out of the sport with a 2nd yellow card. I was afraid that Sadio’s opponent would go down if he took a deep breath on him or one thing. I do not want to have this problem and that is why I took him off.” Resource: The Guardian

Klopp was not the only one particular remaining experience that very same way. Ballon d’Or runner-up VIrgil van Dijk also criticized Atletico Madrid for the way they played and claimed that they were being simply just lucky on the evening.

“We conceded the goal from the corner, initially opportunity for them, not even a chance. Little bit of luck. The concept at 50 %-time was to continue to keep playing. We experienced the ball most of the activity but unfortunately could not build huge prospects. We continue to have a further 90 minutes remaining to set it proper. It is the way they engage in. It is a little bit of the Spanish football as properly and you have to adapt but we knew it and I really feel we dealt with it pretty properly. Source: Intention

Van Dijk may have felt they taken care of the “Spanish football” effectively on the pitch but they certainly did not do so off it. The feedback immediately after the match are of a crew who have gotten utilised to profitable and cannot seem to take care of when a recreation does not go their way.

Atletico Madrid have been participating in the type of football they played ever given that Simeone took above. It should not have occur as a surprise to Liverpool since the issue is it could have been a large amount worse.

Inspite of what Van Dijk mentioned, Atletico Madrid weren’t just blessed. The intention may perhaps have been a fortuitous one particular but they experienced a number of alternatives to incorporate to their direct.

Had Alvaro Morata not slipped in entrance of goal and experienced the conclusion-building been improved by Marcos Llorente and Diego Costa, Liverpool would have returned to Anfield down by two or 3 goals.

Down one- heading back again to Anfield, Liverpool are still the favorites to go as a result of. But the acquire for Atletico was significant. Rarely any one gave them a shot in this tie but they have the lead subsequent the very first leg.

They’re going to occur out in a very similar vogue at Anfield and with momentum. Liverpool are going to need to have to be at their finest or the reigning champions could uncover themselves with an early Champions League exit.