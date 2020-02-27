liverpool-‘poach’-guy-metropolis-physio-immediately-after-also-selecting-arsenal-doctor-to-swap-outgoing-workers-associates

Liverpool are reportedly set for a reshuffle in their healthcare office as they seem set to employ a physio from Premier League rivals Manchester City.

The Reds are heading to reduce present first-workforce physio Richie Partridge in March as he will get up a occupation with the Qatar nationwide group.

Getty Images – Getty Richie Partridge is leaving Liverpool in March

Partridge, who created three to start with-group appearances for Liverpool as a youngster, has held the function given that 2016 immediately after earlier working with the club’s academy.

The Evening Conventional report the Anfield club will exchange him with Person City physio Steve Lilley.

Lilley joined Town from Norwich in 2011 and was promoted to 1st-staff obligations two a long time later on.

He follows Lee Nobes in generating the change from the Manchester club to Merseyside who grew to become the European Champions’ head physio a 12 months ago.

Glen Johnson picks leading-five players for new Leading League Hall of Fame – no Shearer?

Lilley is not the only alter to the health care department at Anfield as Liverpool have also poached Arsenal’s club health care provider Gary O’Driscoll.

O’Driscoll will commence doing the job for the Reds next month and he will substitute head of clinical providers Andy Massey, who is set to get started a new role at FIFA as the director of healthcare for intercontinental football’s governing entire body.

Because becoming a member of Arsenal in 2009 O’Driscoll has also worked in rugby union, being the guide medical doctor on two individual British and Irish Lions excursions. His impending departure to Liverpool was first described very last thirty day period.