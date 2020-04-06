Liverpool reverse furlough decision as CEO Peter Moore tells enthusiasts he is ‘truly sorry’ for coming to ‘the completely wrong conclusion’

Liverpool have admitted they arrived to the ‘wrong decision’ and have made a decision to reverse their decision to position some non-playing workers on the Government’s furlough scheme.

The Leading League club, who in February declared pre-tax earnings of £42million for 2018-19, had been heavily criticised after they declared their intention to change to the plan for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic.

But in an open up letter to supporters, CEO Peter Moore exposed the club are now seeking for alternative methods to assist their workforce.

Liverpool’s main executive Moore admitted the club made a blunder

Moore wrote: “We feel we arrived to the wrong summary last 7 days to announce that we intended to use to the coronavirus retention plan and furlough team thanks to the suspension of the Leading League soccer calendar, and are really sorry for that.”

Moore additional: “Our intentions were being, and still are, to make certain the overall workforce is given as significantly protection as probable from redundancy and/or decline of earnings in the course of this unprecedented period of time.

“We are hence fully commited to getting alternative methods to function though there are no soccer matches becoming performed that guarantees we are not making use of for the government aid scheme.”

