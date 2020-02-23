liverpool-‘set-to-rival’-manchester-united-for-birmingham-city-teen-jude-bellingham

Liverpool have reportedly entered the race to indicator Birmingham wonderkid Jude Bellingham.

Manchester United had been joined with a transfer for the 16-calendar year-aged in January and are assumed to have tabled a bid in January.

Getty Illustrations or photos – Getty Jude Bellingham has been a breakout star in the Championship this year

They are not the only major flight group who are fascinated in his signature, nevertheless, and experience opposition from their bitter rivals.

The Everyday Star claim Liverpool have registered their interest in Bellingham and are one particular of six Premier League golf equipment chasing his signature.

The young midfielder has been a frequent in the Blues’ first-staff this season and has held his personal in the Championship at just 16, scoring 4 plans and delivering two assists in 30 appearances.

Jermaine Pennant urges ‘fantastic talent’ Jude Bellingham to remain at Birmingham amid claimed curiosity from Guy United

Birmingham manager Pep Clotet not long ago told talkSPORT that Bellingham continues to be totally fully commited to Blues even with the unbelievable list of suitors waiting in line to snap him up.

But, speaking to Jim White previously this thirty day period, he did minor to dispel the gossip.

“I really don’t have all the information, due to the fact I’m the head mentor and I’m not into all the transfer company of the club,” said the Spaniard. “But I can consider that would be a huge chance.

“You see the expertise in there, you see how he conducts himself on and off the pitch and you see the massive price he has including to himself.

“He normally takes every possibility to support the staff and to grow, and he’s one particular of our primary gamers now.

“We often had a whole lot of enquiries for him in the earlier, but clearly the numbers that have been described in the push now just proves the fantastic do the job all people is executing around the club.”