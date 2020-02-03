Liverpool shouldn’t rule out selling Mohamed Salah and getting Kylian Mbappe or Jadon Sancho, says Darren Bent

Liverpool shouldn’t rule out winning Mohamed Salah and replacing him with Kylian Mbappe or Jadon Sancho, according to Darren Bent.

The 27-year-old has scored 89 goals in 137 games since joining the Reds in 2017 with a £ 34m deal from the Roma.

AFP or licensor

Mohamed Salah is only 11 goals from 100 goals in Liverpool away

Salah will lead Liverpool in the Premier League for the first time in 30 years, as Jürgen Klopp’s men are 22 points clear of second-placed Man City and 13 games remain.

Liverpool were linked to Parisian Saint Germain star Mbappe and Borussia Dortmund ace Sancho last year and had to blow up to land one of the two players.

However, former Tottenham and England striker Bent believes that Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane are more important to Liverpool than Salah, who could be sold to fund a move for Mbappe or Sancho.

He told talkSPORT: “Listen, we know that he scores many goals and is a top top player.

AFP or licensor

Kylian Mbappe (right) shoots for fun in Paris Saint-Germain

“Two golden boots, players of the season, Champions League winners, soon to be Premier League winners, the awards are there.

“But if you look at his general game to say someone like Mane, I have to say that Mane was better than him.

“He may score more goals than Mane, but Manes pace for the team, he is selfless, always looks for others first and gets his fair share of goals.” So you can’t sell mane, it’s so important.

“Firmino, we know he doesn’t score that many goals, but he’s the glue, he ties everything together. His hold-up game is probably one of the best in the league. He brings players in, holds the ball, it is fantastic.

AFP or licensor

Jadon Sancho is valued by Borussia Dortmund at over £ 100m

“So you look at Salah, yes, he scores all these goals, but does he really congratulate Mane and Firmino or is he looking for more goals?

“I have seen certain situations this season in which he should fit, but he is shot and you can see the frustration starting to increase.

“It’s not about selling it and earning £ 100 million, but if you can replace it with an Mbappe or someone like Jadon Sancho, I think it’s worth thinking about.”

Mbappe, a world champion with France, has scored 22 goals in 25 games in all competitions this season.

Sancho meanwhile continues the Bundesliga with 12 goals and assists in 18 missions each.