Liverpool star James Milner delivers a lot more humour during coronavirus pandemic with university tweet

James Milner is proving to be a shining light all through the coronavirus pandemic.

The deadly disease has contaminated far more than 250,000 people today throughout the world, which contains more than 10,000 deaths.

James Milner is hilarious on social media

But Milner has had soccer admirers in stitches with his tweets throughout the 7 days.

From rationing tea luggage to trimming his garden with scissors, the Liverpool midfielder has been preserving himself occupied with English football suspended till April 30 because of to the coronavirus.

From Friday, all faculties, colleges and nurseries in the British isles will be shut till even more observe in reaction to the virus.

And Milner, a father of two children, seems to be organized to guarantee the instruction however proceeds in his domestic.

When sharpening pencils and lining several of them up on a table, he tweeted: “Preparing for household school – there will be no slacking off underneath Mr Milner. #yessir #staysharp #stayindoors.”

The put up mirrored the variety of tweets despatched by ‘Boring James Milner,’ an account which mild-heartedly mimics the 34-year-previous.

The authentic James Milner has been on type this 7 days, though.

On Sunday, he tweeted a video clip of himself rationing tea bags in response to Alex Oxlade-Chamerlain dancing with his girlfriend even though they had been self-isolating.

He reported: “Hey @Alex_OxChambo Barrels of laughs below in the Milner domestic as properly – rationing the tea luggage for the week. #crazydays #somuchtogetonwith #notgotthemovestocompete.”

And on Tuesday, Milner uploaded a movie which confirmed him cutting his garden with a pair of pretty small scissors.

He said: “Now the tea bags are sorted I’ve bought time to degree out this lawn… speculate if I can borrow Anfield’s Continue to keep off the Grass sign Wondering deal with. #onebladeatatime #productiveday #snipsnip Scissors.”

We await Milner’s following tweet with considerably anticipation…