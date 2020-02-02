Liverpool star Mohamed Salah doesn’t know if he should celebrate a goal since there is VAR against Southampton

Mohamed Salah wasn’t sure whether to celebrate his first goal in Liverpool’s 4-0 win over Southampton on Saturday because of VAR.
The Reds star had a double when Jürgen Klopp’s men scored 20 home wins in a row in the Premier League.
AFP or licensor
Mohamed Salah wasn’t sure if he should celebrate
Salah thought he had scored Liverpool’s third goal when he got a Roberto Firmino pass in the 54th minute to push past Alex McCarthy.
VAR is flagged for offside.
When Salah had the ball back on the net after a steep pass from Jordan Henderson, he hesitated to celebrate.
The Egypt striker was shy when he went to his teammates and looked at the line judge, but the goal was clear after a VAR check.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Op3qaloCKcE [/ embed]
Salah ended his exam in the 90th minute to complete the route.
It took Liverpool 47 minutes to beat Southampton with a 20-yard goal from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
But the prelude came in controversial circumstances when Danny Ings of Fabinho seemed to have stumbled into the Liverpool box – and VAR did not investigate the incident.
The Reds got off their feet and were only seconds ahead before Henderson doubled the lead of the hosts after an hour.
Liverpool were 22 points ahead of runner-up Man City, who heads to Tottenham on Sunday.