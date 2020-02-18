[liverpool-star-sadio-mane-substituted-at-fifty-percent-time-in-atletico-madrid-champions-league-very-last-sixteen-clash,-sparking-contemporary-injuries-fears]

Fresh harm fears have emerged for Sadio Mane as the Liverpool winger was substituted at 50 %-time in Tuesday’s clash with Atletico Madrid.

Mane only returned from a hamstring problem, which dominated him out for two Premier League video games, in Saturday’s one- get at Norwich.

AFP OR LICENSORS Sadio Mane struggled to make an impact towards Atletico Madrid

He came off the bench at Carrow Street to score the profitable aim as Liverpool’s opened their direct at the best of the table to 25 details.

Nevertheless, his withdrawal at the crack at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium will concern Liverpool supporters.

Mane and Liverpool endured a complicated opening 45 minutes in Madrid, conceding a fourth-moment objective to Saul Niguez in their Champions League very last-16 tie.

The Senegal attacker, who has netted 16 plans in all competitions so much this year, was also booked for a foul on Atletico correct-again Sime Vrsaljko.

The yellow card could have been a reason for his substitution, nonetheless, he might not be absolutely in shape yet.

Mane was replaced by Divock Origi as the Reds were unable to find an equaliser and trail one- in the tie.