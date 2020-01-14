Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk set an incredible defensive record last season ... but it could soon be a match with Man Utd's Victor Lindelof

Last season, experts from across the country were enthusiastic about Virgil van Dijk – and rightly so.

The Dutchman was not only an outstanding personality in Liverpool’s defense, but also another milestone that met with broad praise.

Virgil van Dijk’s signing of £ 75m was a revelation in Anfield

It is noteworthy that the 28-year-old didn’t drip once in the entire 2018/19 Premier League season – a phenomenal record that proved that he finished second in the Ballon d’Or ranking at Lionel Messi.

This feat was only broken in August this year when Arsenal’s Nicolas Pepe was the first player to overtake Van Dijk in his last 50 Premier League appearances.

But a player this season could keep up with Van Dijk’s remarkable performance – and his name will surprise many.

Victor Lindelof has so far escaped no attacker this season, according to Manchester United’s official Facebook page.

The Swedish international played 21 of 22 league games for the Red Devils, finishing the entire 90 minutes.

Lindelof was not dribbled this season. Could he compete all season and keep up with Van Dijk’s record?

And since United conceded 25 goals in 22 games and was generally pretty bad this season, Lindelof has to be commended for his solo performance.

Few would rate the Swedes as one of the league’s best midfields, but he may prove right to those who claim that United’s struggles are not due to their defense, but only to the Red Devils midfield.