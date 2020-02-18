[liverpool-starlet-trent-alexander-arnold-hailed-as-a-long-run-ballon-d’or-winner-following-massive-praise-from-brazilian-legend-cafu]

Ray Parlour believes Liverpool ace Trent Alexander-Arnold can be a future Ballon d’Or winner, soon after the youngster acquired large praise from legendary total-back again Cafu.
The Brazilian icon and two-time Globe Cup winner paid out the 21-calendar year-previous the ultimate compliment in a modern job interview.
Cafu branded Alexander-Arnold ’one of the finest gamers in the world’ and said the Liverpool starlet shares a large amount of similarities with the way he performed the match.
He also mentioned the correct-again has ‘Brazilian instincts’ and even claimed the youngster has what it usually takes to become a Ballon d’Or winner.
“We have to alter this paradigm where the Ballon d’Or is only gained by attackers and strikers,” he instructed the Every day Mirror.
“People have to see that defenders are just as important as attackers.”
If there is just one participant who can split that mould, Alexander-Arnold appears to be tailor-manufactured for it – he arguably plays a lot more like a winger than a common entire-back.
Michael Owen was the last Englishman to earn the award, and though he was even now wearing a Liverpool shirt, although the Reds’ defensive rock Virgil van Dijk completed second in the voting powering Lionel Messi for past year’s award.
But Parlour agrees with Cafu and thinks Alexander-Arnold has a good possibility of taking property the gong later in his profession.
Asked if Alexander-Arnold can earn the Golden Ball award, the Arsenal legend said on talkSPORT: “I definitely imagine he can.
“You’ve obtained a lot of good quality gamers in that Liverpool side, but he’s bettering all the time.
“He’s a younger lad who is really down to earth , I genuinely like the way he performs and conducts himself.
“He requires cost-free-kicks in unsafe areas, and that just reveals you how great he is.
“He players like a winger, he’s obtained electrical power, he gets ahead and his delivery into the box is absolutely exceptional.
“And it’s not a a single-off, Trent does it on a standard basis.”