[liverpool-starlet-trent-alexander-arnold-hailed-as-a-long-run-ballon-d’or-winner-following-massive-praise-from-brazilian-legend-cafu]

Ray Parlour believes Liverpool ace Trent Alexander-Arnold can be a future Ballon d’Or winner, soon after the youngster acquired large praise from legendary total-back again Cafu.

The Brazilian icon and two-time Globe Cup winner paid out the 21-calendar year-previous the ultimate compliment in a modern job interview.

Cafu branded Alexander-Arnold ’one of the finest gamers in the world’ and said the Liverpool starlet shares a large amount of similarities with the way he performed the match.

AFP or licensors Trent Alexander-Arnold has been in a league of his possess as Liverpool’s ideal-again and has even acquired his name in the Guinness Entire world Documents e book

He also mentioned the correct-again has ‘Brazilian instincts’ and even claimed the youngster has what it usually takes to become a Ballon d’Or winner.

“We have to alter this ­paradigm where the Ballon d’Or is only gained by ­attackers and strikers,” he instructed the Every day Mirror.

“People have to see that defenders are just as ­important as attackers.”

If there is just one participant who can split that mould, Alexander-Arnold appears to be tailor-manufactured for it – he arguably plays a lot more like a winger than a common entire-back.

Michael Owen was the last Englishman to earn the award, and though he was even now wearing a Liverpool shirt, although the Reds’ defensive rock Virgil van Dijk completed second in the voting powering Lionel Messi for past year’s award.

But Parlour agrees with Cafu and thinks Alexander-Arnold has a good possibility of taking property the gong later in his profession.

getty Cafu is regarded as a person of the finest whole-backs to at any time play the video game

Asked if Alexander-Arnold can earn the Golden Ball award, the Arsenal legend said on talkSPORT: “I definitely imagine he can.

“You’ve obtained a lot of good quality gamers in that Liverpool side, but he’s bettering all the time.

“He’s a younger lad who is really down to earth , I genuinely like the way he performs and conducts himself.

“He requires cost-free-kicks in unsafe areas, and that just reveals you how great he is.

“He players like a winger, he’s obtained electrical power, he gets ahead and his delivery into the box is absolutely exceptional.

“And it’s not a a single-off, Trent does it on a standard basis.”

Enjoy a clip of Ray Parlour on the Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast over