Liverpool suffers potentially serious injury damage as the Wolves clash as Sadio Mane limps away in the first half

Liverpool suffered a heavy blow in the first half of their Premier League clash against Wolves and Sadio Mane was injured.

The Senegal international had a muscle problem at Molineux under control.

Getty Images

Sadio Mane was injured in the first half of the Liverpool game at Wolves

The 27-year-old initially walked to the sideline before sitting on the pitch while the game was still running.

Mane, who scored 15 goals in 30 games for the Reds this season, then signaled the bank that he had to get out.

He was replaced by new signing Takumi Minamino, who was presented with his Premier League debut.

Jürgen Klopp sweats at the fitness of one of his star men and returns to West Ham for the league trip next week.

