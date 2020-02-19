[liverpool-supervisor-jurgen-klopp-warns-atletico-madrid-they-must-deal-with-anfield-environment,-updates-on-sadio-mane-and-jordan-henderson]

Jurgen Klopp has warned Atletico Madrid it’s not in excess of yet even if the Spaniards have the advantage.

Atletico have a 1- direct going into their Champions League final 16 2nd leg at Anfield thanks to Saul Niguez’s early objective in Madrid.

Diego Simeone’s aspect have been extremely happy with the final result and celebrated passionately with their lovers at the closing whistle.

But Liverpool have triumph over considerably greater deficits in their historical past and most just lately fought back from three- down to defeat Lionel Messi’s Barcelona in final season’s semi-finals.

And Klopp instructed Atleti are in for an almighty Anfield siege on March 11.

He told BT Activity: “It was the struggle we anticipated, it was the atmosphere we expected but I cherished so many elements of our video game.

“It’s 50 percent time [of the tie] and we are 1- down. We do not only enjoy a second half, we perform it in our stadium which is certainly fully various to this stadium here.

“They defended with all they had, their defending in the box was amazing. They only required this type of result, – would have been Okay for them.

“I really don’t believe I have to do it [stir up the crowd at Anfield] that a lot I imagine. I hope I can be a little little bit a lot more focused on the recreation.

“Our individuals will be prepared, I know that. Welcome to Anfield, it is not about still.”

However, Chelsea legends Ruud Gullit and Marcel Desailly think Klopp is just a sore loser.

“He was aggravated,” Gullit instructed BeIN Sports immediately after listening to the supervisor. “He thinks he has a greater workforce and he missing in opposition to a crew that did some thing that is not his football, so he wants revenge.

“That’s why he [he referenced stirring up the crowd].

“He can’t stand it.”

And even though the duo accept Liverpool rating a good deal of targets at Anfield, he warned them it’s not as basic as that and they would facial area a different sport like the one they have shed.

“You are unable to generally depend on your stadium to make the distinction,” Desailly reported. “It’s the Champions League, they’ve made 1 oversight and [Atletico] scored.”

Sadio Mane and Jordan Henderson arrived off for the duration of the match at the Wanda Metropolitano, even so, it was only the captain who went off with an damage.

Klopp disclosed how he took Mane off at half time as he felt he was getting specific by the Atletico gamers.

He extra: “Sadio performed a truly fantastic first half…they [Atletico] only needed to make guaranteed he got a yellow card.

“He [Henderson] felt a hamstring. I hope it was a precaution but I’m not 100 for each cent guaranteed. We have to see.”