[Liverpool take into consideration £30m Todd Cantwell transfer immediately after Norwich midfielder impressed Anfield chiefs… but Manchester United are also keen]

Liverpool are reportedly weighing up a summer season go for Todd Cantwell immediately after the Norwich midfielder impressed participating in in opposition to the Anfield club on Saturday.

The 21-calendar year-previous has shined for the rock-bottom Canaries this season with six objectives and two helps and has emerged as a single of Daniel Farke’s most significant gamers.

Signing Jadon Sancho could aid Liverpool dominate the Leading League for many years, suggests Jason Cundy

According to The Athletic, Liverpool have ramped up their fascination in Cantwell immediately after he sent an assured effectiveness in midfield as Norwich ended up defeated 1- by the table-topping Reds at Carrow Road in excess of the weekend.

On the other hand, Cantwell is also attracting curiosity from other Premier League sides which includes Manchester United, who are ready to battle their intense rivals for his services.

It is considered Norwich will demand from customers at least £30million for Cantwell, no matter of whether they stay in the Leading League or not.

The playmaker is presently tied down at Carrow Street until finally 2022 and the Norfolk club will be underneath no pressure to market the midfielder for a diminished payment, particularly provided Tottenham and Manchester City are also tracking his progress.

3 of Cantwell’s six aims this time have come against Man City, Chelsea and Arsenal – and the youngster idolises Lionel Messi, who has triumph over significant growth problems to become 1 of the finest gamers of all time.

Cantwell just lately explained: “You undoubtedly have to have self-perception and confidence, but there is a pretty high-quality line concerning that and conceitedness. I would like to imagine I sit on the other side of that.”