Liverpool, the team that wants to beat everyone, says David Moyes

David Moyes sees similarities between Liverpool and the former Manchester United team

West Ham manager David Moyes believes that Liverpool is the team that wants to beat everyone in the same way as when Manchester United dominated the country.

The advance from Liverpool to a first national title in 30 years seems almost inevitable and now 42 undefeated league games have passed.

Moyes, who drove United most of the 2013-14 season, says the teams are now increasing their game against Liverpool in the same way that the teams played against their former club when they were at the top of their forces.

Liverpool is unbeaten in 42 Premier League games

“People will now try to beat Liverpool. That’s what happens in football. It happened a lot in my time at Manchester United, everyone tried to beat Manchester United and the teams improved,” Moyes said.

“I recently said, whoever is the best team, there is someone who is planning to beat them. All managers think & what system can I beat them with, which players can I beat them with? & # 39; “.

Liverpool’s closest challengers, Manchester City, which are 22 points behind, organize West Ham on Sunday and live live Sky Sports.

The Moyes team is on relegation sites for their trip to Etihad and with a visit to Liverpool just over two weeks away, the head of West Ham insists that his team will fight hard to get some much needed points.

Man City against West Ham

“What we have seen in Manchester City in recent years is incredible and now we see something similar from Liverpool,” he said.

“The only thing I can say is that you play twice against everyone in the league. We have many other teams to play. In the short period since I participated, I will have to play twice with Liverpool and Manchester City, but again, you have to play them all.

“We know they are difficult games, but we understand. We will go there and try to get a result and get points from the games.”

“I don’t think football is much harder. There are only a few teams in Europe that you could call harder games, but it’s also a challenge.”

“You just have to look at the success of Manchester City in recent years, which has been exceptional, and Liverpool has also found ways to get better players to try and beat them.”

“We are going to both games knowing that it will not be easy tasks, but we will do our best to get the right results.”

