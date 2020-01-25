Liverpool to choose Spanish midfielder after missing Isco

According to El Desmarque, Liverpool will consider a decision for Fabian Ruiz of Naples after having failed in their attempt to sign Isco.

The Real Madrid star remains Jurgen Klopp’s first choice, as the Reds seek to add more creativity to their midfield.

Although Premier League leaders have seemed almost invincible in the past two years, they haven’t really replaced Philippe Coutinho following Brazil’s record move to Barcelona.

RB Salzburg midfielder Takumi Minamino has arrived for a good deal of £ 7.25 million, but Klopp always wants more reinforcements.

Isco has struggled for playing time at the Santiago Bernabeu this season, thanks to the emergence of breakthrough star Federico Valverde. The 27-year-old has made only 6 La Liga starts this season.

Despite this, Zinedine Zidane does not want the former Malaga star to leave Real Madrid in the winter transfer window.

As a result, Fabian Ruiz is now mentioned as an alternative option for Liverpool. The Spaniard has impressed in Naples since joining Real Betis in 2018, even managing to enter the Spanish national team.

The Naples crisis means that Ruiz is a much more reasonable target to pursue than Klopp than Isco. The unrest between Napoli players and club president Aurelio de Laurentiis has seen performance decline this season, the club currently being 11th in Serie A.

Carlo Ancelotti was sacked earlier this season, but new coach Gennaro Gattuso was also unable to improve the results.

Even so, Ruiz will not be cheap. It should cost at least £ 50 million, but it is worth it given that it is only 23 years old.

Liverpool have easily been the best team in Europe this season and are still competing in 3 competitions after winning the Club World Cup last month. Only Manchester United have kept them from winning the Premier League so far, and they already have a 16-point lead over the Manchester City champions.

Next: Jose Mourinho Manages Troy Parrott Perfectly

Next meeting for Klopp’s men: an FA Cup match in Shrewsbury on Sunday.