Liverpool to hijack key target from Chelsea

Liverpool hope to make a major signing by stealing a player who has been on the radar of their Premier League rival Chelsea for the past few months.

Chelsea and Liverpool are generally fighting for the title, but things have been different this season. The Reds were at their best when the Blues could not really find their rocket, which means that there is a gap of 25 points between the two, the defending Champions League winners having a match in hand.

Frank Lampard’s problems are spread all over the field, but if there was one, it was the conversion of chances. Chelsea are heavily reliant on Tammy Abraham for merchandise and the former tenant of Swansea City has been their top scorer this season. They want to put some pressure on his shoulders and watch certain strikers.

RB Leipzig talisman Timo Werner tops the Chelsea shopping list, but West Londoners seem to have been baffled by the German striker’s high price of £ 51.2 million. In addition, for the moment, Lampard has decided to give priority to the signing of a scoring wing in order to fill the lack of goals, Zaha and Sancho being key targets.

Football London has announced that Liverpool has launched a chase and will now attempt to sign the German international. RB Leipzig are the Bundesliga’s top player by four points and owe a lot to their key striker, who was also their hero in the Champions League, so the Reds would also benefit from his services.

Jurgen Klopp is believed to be a big fan of his compatriot, but Werner thinks that Salah, Mane and Firmino in great shape throughout the season can hamper his growth and his minutes. While the player himself admires Liverpool, the fact that he can become a sporadic part of the club is a key point of disinterest.

In addition to Chelsea and Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have shown interest in the leader, but a move towards either seems unlikely. The Bavarians already have a powerful Robert Lewandowski on their side, while the Merengues have Karim Benzema in addition to a young and scintillating Luka Jovic in their alignment.

As far as Chelsea’s interest in the player is concerned, breaking the bank on Werner should be obvious to them as he is a proven goal scorer. Also, it’s been quite a while since they signed a marquee and they need a player of their profile to generate some excitement among the fan base.

Liverpool continued to advance to the title with a 2-0 victory against Manchester United while Newcastle United won 1-0 against Chelsea, upsetting the odds. Looking at their current form, it is quite clear on which side it is necessary the signature of a goal scorer and undisputably.

Next: Real Madrid offers Vinicius Junior for Chelsea ace

Do you see Timo Werner moving to one of the first six in the Premier League this summer?