Liverpool to make Virgil van Dijk the ideal compensated defender in the environment just after saying monster £533m turnover

Liverpool are set to make Virgil van Dijk the very best paid out defender on the world in the wake of their outstanding fiscal effects.

The Reds declared earlier this week they experienced achieved a turnover of £533million and pre-tax gains of £42m for the earlier fiscal year, which did not get into account June’s remarkable Champions League victory, with the publications slamming shut on May well 31 2019.

Income streams from Tv set, professional and stadium cash flow are envisioned to show even increased development with the Champions League get in Madrid integrated as effectively as an imminent Premier League title victory.

Getty Images – Getty Virgil van Dijk is set to turn out to be the finest-paid out defender in the environment

And the huge inflow of money will consequence in a significant pay out rise for Van Dijk, who has been a mainstay in the Liverpool defence since arriving from Southampton for £75m in January 2018.

In accordance to Soccer Insider, Van Dijk still has 3-and-a-50 % a long time remaining on his deal, but the Reds will provide him £200,000-a-week in get to continue to keep him at Anfield.

Owning agreed lucrative new contracts for Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino in the earlier 12 months, it only appears honest the 2019 Ballon d’Or runner-up be recognised for his accomplishments.

Juventus have been reportedly eager on producing a shift for Van Dijk in the summer season, but Liverpool now have the skill to flex their fiscal muscular tissues and approach on performing so. They by now have the 3rd highest wage monthly bill in the Leading League, but this will absolutely swell significantly should Van Dijk get a new offer.

Getty Photographs – Getty The Netherlands captain has created into a single of the greatest players on the earth

Jurgen Klopp also place pen to paper on a new offer in the past year, with Liverpool eager to carry on their outstanding growth under the German.

Wonderkid Harvey Elliott will sign a 3 calendar year agreement in the summer months, when he turns 17, which will maintain him at the club until finally 2023 – but the Reds will also hope to increase that additional on his 18th birthday.

And Curtis Jones, the youngest captain in the club’s historical past, will also signal new phrases following breaking into the to start with team this time.