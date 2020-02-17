[liverpool-unsuccessful-to-indication-anderlecht-youngster-jeremy-doku-in-2018,-regardless-of-jurgen-klopp-branding-him-the-‘successor-to-sadio-mane’]

Anderlecht starlet Jeremy Doku practically signed for Liverpool in 2018, the player’s moms and dads have revealed.

The 17-12 months-previous is at present starring with the Belgian side, obtaining netted six ambitions in all competitions in a amazing breakthrough marketing campaign.

Getty – Contributor Doku almost signed for Liverpool but opted to stay with Anderlecht

Signing Jadon Sancho could support Liverpool dominate the Premier League for many years, claims Jason Cundy

And he could have been breaking by at Anfield relatively than Anderlecht if the Reds got their way.

Even so, inspite of Liverpool’s extraordinary results in new seasons, Doku was not persuaded by the entice of Merseyside – even while supervisor Jurgen Klopp explained to him he could be Sadio Mane’s successor!

He as an alternative chose to remain in the Jupiler Professional League in order to continue his progression – a determination which seems to be shelling out off.

“At the age of sixteen Jeremy could indication a professional contract with Anderlecht, but even then Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, Guy Metropolis, Ajax and PSV were being interested,” Doku’s mothers and fathers advised Het Niewsblad.

“We then visited golf equipment like Liverpool and Ajax, but Stellar Team still left us the choice.

“My (David, Doku’s father) choice was Liverpool. How we were been given there, damn.

“Trainer Klopp described how he noticed a probable successor to Sadio Mane in Jeremy. Steven Gerrard showed us video clips with tactical assessment.

“At the instruction complex [Simon] Mignolet, [Sadio] Mane and [Georginio] Wijnaldum came to converse to us. Nonetheless Jeremy was distracted by the converse. Liverpool panicked.”

Liverpool have put in the past several yrs building up their youth ranks and arranging for the upcoming, a methodology viewed in the very last summertime transfer window when Dutch teenager Sepp van den Berg was signed from PEC Zwolle.

The Reds also included Harvey Elliot from Fulham in a summer months they did not convey in a single new senior recruit.

Doku’s parents also disclosed that Chelsea were being in the same way fascinated in bringing their son to the Premier League.

Getty Images – Getty Jurgen Klopp saw Doku as the heir to Sadio Mane

“We talked about Chelsea and they thought he was likely to sign there though we had been just chatting about our youngest daughter. She’s named Chelsea,” they ongoing.

“Van Holsbeeck (former Anderlecht manager) was confident that he would lose Jeremy nearly for cost-free to Liverpool and wished to make the most of it.

“But Anderlecht did everything to retain our son. They taken care of it cleverly with that video clip of Romelu Lukaku. If Jeremy hesitated for a instant to leave, it took absent the past doubt.”