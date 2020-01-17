Liverpool vs Man Utd: Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher and Roy Keane in an expert star formation

% MINIFYHTML1b08a97c478857b49bee1eb095b3316711%

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville will be part of the Liverpool vs. team. Man Utd

This weekend you will see Renault Super Sunday Liverpool vs Man Utd with a great Sky Sports Expert training, including Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher and Roy Keane.

Keane will accompany David Jones in the Renault Super Sunday I study, alongside Graeme Souness and Patrice Evra, while Neville and Carragher provide a joint commentary with Martin Tyler.

With the show starting at 1 p.m. – Burnley is organizing Leicester before the Anfield game – Neville and Carragher will present their pre-game thoughts from the field before the game starts at 4:30 p.m.

After the game, Neville and Carragher gather all the post-game reactions with Geoff Shreeves, while Keane, Souness and Evra will discuss the great topics of conversation during the Renault Super Sunday study.

There will also be a Gary Neville podcast available on Sky Sports digital platforms shortly after the full time, as well as the best free moments of the Premier League.

How to follow

Liverpool vs Manchester United is live on Super Sunday from 4 pm; Start at 4.30 p.m. Sky Sports customers can view clips in the game on the blog with live competitions on the Sky Sports website and application. The highlights are also published shortly after the last beep on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

