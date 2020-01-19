Liverpool vs Man Utd team news: Marcus Rashford cannot defy Liverpool

% MINIFYHTML8cc5d432be5ada7b4cc9299f6175903f11%

% MINIFYHTML8cc5d432be5ada7b4cc9299f6175903f12%

% MINIFYHTML8cc5d432be5ada7b4cc9299f6175903f13%

% MINIFYHTML8cc5d432be5ada7b4cc9299f6175903f14%

Marcus Rashford loses Manchester United

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford is unable to face Liverpool after he had not recovered from the back injury he suffered in the 1-0 FA Cup repeat win over Wolves last Wednesday.

United gave the English international, who has scored 14 goals in the Premier League so far this season, every chance to take part in the Super Sunday clash at Anfield, which is live on Sky Sports Premier League at 4 p.m. van Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has made two changes since the 4-0 win against Norwich, chooses a back three.

Marcus Rashford injured his back after introducing himself as a substitute against Wolves

Luke Shaw returns to the starting line-up with the new United captain, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Brandon Williams in the rear wing, while Nemanja Matic accompanies Fred in midfield in the absence of the injured pair Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay.

Liverpool vs Man Utd

Life

Meanwhile, Liverpool has not changed since their 1-0 win last weekend at Tottenham.

Joe Gomez continues with Virgil van Dijk in the middle, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain retains his position in midfield with Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum.

Liverpool is further driven by the return of Fabinho and Joel Matip, who are appointed to the bank after an injury.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane start

The teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Subs: Adrian, Fabinho, Minamino, Lallana, Origi, Matip, Jones.

United Manchester: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, Matic; James, Pereira, Williams; Martial.

Subs: Romero, Bailly, Jones, Mata, Lingard, Dalot, Greenwood.

Keane joins Souness, Carra and Neville – How to proceed

This weekend, Renault Super Sunday brings a star Sky Sports Expert training with Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher and Roy Keane. Keane will accompany David Jones in the Renault Super Sunday studio, alongside Graeme Souness and Patrice Evra, while Neville and Carragher comment with Martin Tyler.

Liverpool vs Manchester United is live on Super Sunday from 4 pm; Start at 4.30 p.m. Sky Sports customers can view clips in the game on the blog with live competitions on the Sky Sports website and application. The highlights will also be published shortly after the last beep on Sky Sports digital platforms and Sky Sports Football’s YouTube channel.

Upgrade before Liverpool against Manchester United and receive the 8 Sky Sports channels for just £ 20 a month for 18 months.

Save 40% when you buy a NOW TV Sky Sports TV pass for just £ 20

New Year, the same Super 6!

FREE TO PLAY: Don’t miss the opportunity to win the £ 250,000 jackpot for the sixth time this season.