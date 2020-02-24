Liverpool vs West Ham live stream: How to enjoy Leading League fixture – Television set channel, kick-off time, crew information

Runaway Leading League leaders Liverpool can consider a further move toward securing the title when they host relegation-threatened West Ham tonight.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds are miles in advance in the title race obtaining dropped just two factors all time.

West Ham stop by Anfield this evening in desperate want for factors as they look to defeat the drop.

The Hammers have not received in the top-flight considering the fact that New Year’s Working day.

Getty Images – Getty Runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool host relegation-threatened West Ham tonight

Liverpool vs West Ham: Day and kick-off time

The Leading League tie will be held on Monday, February 24 and will kick-off at 8pm.

Liverpool claimed a relaxed two- earn when these two achieved in January with Mohamed Salah and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scoring the target in east London.

West Ham are winless in opposition to the Reds in their last 7 come upon.

This fixture completed four- to Liverpool previous season with Sadio Mane scoring twice.

Liverpool vs West Ham: Television set channel and reside stream

The sport is being broadcast on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Sky Athletics Primary Function from 7pm.

Sky Sports activities prospects can stay stream this by using the app working with their mobile, pill or laptop or computer devices.

If not, you can invest in a Sky Athletics Day Pass from NowTV for £8.99.

AFP or licensors David Moyes’ West Ham should commence choosing up factors

Liverpool vs West Ham: Workforce news

Liverpool will be without having club captain Jordan Henderson.

The 29-yr-outdated England midfielder endured a hamstring personal injury in final week’s Champions League defeat at Atletico Madrid, and is expected to be sidelined for 3 weeks.

Xherdan Shaqiri is the only other absentee, with the playmaker not however ready to return to training next a calf dilemma.

West Ham defender Ryan Fredericks misses out with a shoulder injury.

The total-back weakened ligaments from Manchester City and could be struggling with a lengthy lay-off.

Jack Wilshere and Andriy Yarmolenko are even now unavailable.

Signing Jadon Sancho could enable Liverpool dominate the Leading League for a long time, suggests Jason Cundy

Liverpool vs West Ham: What has been mentioned?

Liverpool supervisor Jurgen Klopp: “It’s actually from sunshine to most difficult rain – and which is how it need to be.

“If you definitely want to be profitable and if you could be effective – what we could have been in that recreation – then it has to come to feel seriously poor and that’s how it felt.

“So certainly, we want to place items proper, even when it’s a distinct level of competition.”

West Ham supervisor David Moyes: “It’s in no way an uncomplicated location for any supervisor or staff to go but we’ll go there and do every little thing we can to get a end result.

“We’ve been in a difficult time period of game titles, which I assume is very recognizable, but the gamers have performed a great work.”

AFP or licensors Mohamed Salah fired Liverpool to glory above West Ham in January

Liverpool vs West Ham: Match stats