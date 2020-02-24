Liverpool vs West Ham live stream: How to enjoy Leading League fixture – Television set channel, kick-off time, crew information

Runaway Leading League leaders Liverpool can consider a further move toward securing the title when they host relegation-threatened West Ham tonight.
Jurgen Klopp’s Reds are miles in advance in the title race obtaining dropped just two factors all time.
West Ham stop by Anfield this evening in desperate want for factors as they look to defeat the drop.
The Hammers have not received in the top-flight considering the fact that New Year’s Working day.
Liverpool vs West Ham: Day and kick-off time
The Leading League tie will be held on Monday, February 24 and will kick-off at 8pm.
Liverpool claimed a relaxed two- earn when these two achieved in January with Mohamed Salah and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scoring the target in east London.
West Ham are winless in opposition to the Reds in their last 7 come upon.
This fixture completed four- to Liverpool previous season with Sadio Mane scoring twice.
Liverpool vs West Ham: Television set channel and reside stream
The sport is being broadcast on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Sky Athletics Primary Function from 7pm.
Sky Sports activities prospects can stay stream this by using the app working with their mobile, pill or laptop or computer devices.
If not, you can invest in a Sky Athletics Day Pass from NowTV for £8.99.
Liverpool vs West Ham: Workforce news
Liverpool will be without having club captain Jordan Henderson.
The 29-yr-outdated England midfielder endured a hamstring personal injury in final week’s Champions League defeat at Atletico Madrid, and is expected to be sidelined for 3 weeks.
Xherdan Shaqiri is the only other absentee, with the playmaker not however ready to return to training next a calf dilemma.
West Ham defender Ryan Fredericks misses out with a shoulder injury.
The total-back weakened ligaments from Manchester City and could be struggling with a lengthy lay-off.
Jack Wilshere and Andriy Yarmolenko are even now unavailable.
Signing Jadon Sancho could enable Liverpool dominate the Leading League for a long time, suggests Jason Cundy
Liverpool vs West Ham: What has been mentioned?
Liverpool supervisor Jurgen Klopp: “It’s actually from sunshine to most difficult rain – and which is how it need to be.
“If you definitely want to be profitable and if you could be effective – what we could have been in that recreation – then it has to come to feel seriously poor and that’s how it felt.
“So certainly, we want to place items proper, even when it’s a distinct level of competition.”
West Ham supervisor David Moyes: “It’s in no way an uncomplicated location for any supervisor or staff to go but we’ll go there and do every little thing we can to get a end result.
“We’ve been in a difficult time period of game titles, which I assume is very recognizable, but the gamers have performed a great work.”
Liverpool vs West Ham: Match stats
- Liverpool have won their past two dwelling Leading League matches against West Ham United, scoring 4 ambitions in just about every victory.
- West Ham have received just one of their past 46 away league game titles in opposition to Liverpool, a 3- victory in August 2015 below Slaven Bilic the Hammers have failed to score in 31 of all those 46 game titles.
- West Ham have only led for 126 minutes in 23 away Leading League matches combined towards Liverpool, with 87 of people in their 3- earn at Anfield in August 2015.
- West Ham have won just two of their final 41 absent prime-flight games versus sides setting up the working day top rated of the table (D8 L31), beating Manchester United one- in May possibly 2007 and Manchester City 2-one in September 2015.
- Liverpool have gained their very last 17 Leading League games, just just one shy of the all-time English best-flight document established by Manchester Town among August-December 2017 (18).
- Liverpool have received their previous 20 home Leading League game titles, scoring 58 aims and conceding just 12. A win in this recreation would equal the English prime-flight history for consecutive property wins, established by the Reds themselves between January and December 1972 when Invoice Shankly’s facet received 21 in a row.
- This is Liverpool’s to start with Premier League match on a Monday since a 1-1 attract at West Ham in February 2019. That recreation was the previous time Liverpool failed to gain a Leading League match possessing scored the to start with aim.
- Liverpool have earned 76 details from their 26 Leading League games this year – a victory would see them equal the in general tally that Manchester United’s treble profitable side earned in 1998-99.
- West Ham supervisor David Moyes is however to gain an absent match in opposition to Liverpool in all competitions, failing in 15 makes an attempt (D7 L8) and losing the past a few in a row with Gentleman Utd, Sunderland and West Ham.
- Liverpool’s Sadio Mane has been immediately included in 7 aims in his final 5 Premier League appearances versus West Ham (4 goals, three assists), scoring in every of his final three versus the Hammers.