liverpool-wonderkid-harvey-elliott-squares-up-to-huge-benfica-goalkeeper-during-uefa-youth-league-clash

Harvey Elliott can seemingly do no improper in his initially year as a Liverpool player, with the pink 50 percent of Merseyside seriously having to the former Fulham wonderkid.

The forward signed for the Reds for an undisclosed payment in the summer and has continued to progress at a quick speed just after becoming the youngest participant to play in the Leading League at just 16 yrs and 30 days.

Getty Pictures – Getty Elliott is regarded as a single of Liverpool’s brightest potential clients

Though he performed an integral purpose in Liverpool’s embarrassment of bitter rivals Everton in the third round of the FA Cup earlier this time, the winger was not bundled in the squad for the fifth round tie towards Chelsea on Tuesday night time.

Rather, he travelled with the Beneath-19 aspect for their UEFA Youth League clash in opposition to Benfica and built guaranteed to promptly get concerned in the thick of points and not allow the disappointment of lacking out on extra 1st group motion get to him.

Trailing 3- to the Portuguese facet, Elliott aided the young Reds’ assert a lifeline with a lovely help for Tyler Morton. And it was the impassioned response afterwards which will actually endear Elliott to supporters again home.

As the teenager raced to get the ball back again and start off the game again, he shoved the much larger opposition keeper into the net and squared up to him these was his determination to get the match under way again.

UEFA Liverpool wonderkid Harvey Elliott squares up to the far taller Benfica goalkeeper

Elliott was dwarfed in the confrontation, but confirmed no anxiety as he attempted to get the game restarted

It is this enthusiasm and resolve which ought to see the wonderkid rewarded with a new deal at Anfield right up until 2023, and has endeared him to initial crew manager Jurgen Klopp.

“He is exceptionally proficient, completely, and he’s a pleasant child as very well,” Klopp advised their club site.

“To see him how he inspired the group at the corners. I experienced a couple of times when I was definitely touched tonight, to be honest. That’s definitely interesting.”