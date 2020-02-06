Liverpool’s Alisson baptizes the wife of Manchester United star Fred

Alisson has baptized more people than he received in 2020!

The Liverpool star baptized the wife of Manchester United midfielder Fred – his Brazilian national team-mate – this week after doing the same to Roberto Firmino last month.

Alisson and Mrs. Natalia baptized Fred’s other half

Alisson and his wife Natalia baptized in the swimming pool of their home.

Fred’s wife, Monique Salum and Firmino, have been baptized by Alisson since the turn of the year, which is a larger sum than the goals (1) he has achieved!

Alisson has only received one Raul Jimenez header in six games in 2020.

A video uploaded to Monique’s Instagram profile shows Alisson and Natalia dipping their heads into the water with a pastor.

It was Alisson’s second baptism of the year

Alisson baptized in his swimming pool

A title in the post read: “This day! The day that will always be on my heart and soul.

“The day of my encounter with Jesus Christ when I felt His presence and felt that this was the safest and most important choice of my life.

“Where I gave him my life and my whole heart. Even if I wanted to, I could not explain everything I felt that day and how you changed my life and that of my family.

“I couldn’t miss thanking my dear friends @natalialbecker and @alissonbecker who introduced me to life in Christ Jesus and who, with their testimonies, changed the lives of everyone, including mine! Thank you for making me feel true love.

“You are a blessing in our lives! Thank God that you have done your work in my life. I serve the Lord. “

Alisson added: “We will never forget what God did for us !!

“I am still speechless to describe the love of Jesus! Very happy to have attended a moment like this, the baptism of the people I love so much! Thank you very much Jesus, I love you !!!”

Alisson, who had the most goals against nine opponents in the Premier League this season, wept at Firmino’s christening.

The couple are well on their way to leading Liverpool to the Premier League for the first time in 30 years. Jürgen Klopp’s men are 22 points ahead of second-placed Man City.